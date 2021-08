North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is among those with the biggest hype in college football this year, as he is regarded as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and is expected to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Eric Mac Lain, a former Clemson football captain and an analyst for the ACC Network, signed off on Howell as the top quarterback in the country and has the Tar Heels as the heavy favortie to win the ACC’s Coastal Division.