What Josh Giddey's best and worst game in the NBL tell us about his NBA potential

For the second year in a row, a player from the National Basketball League (NBL) is projected to hear their name called early in the NBA Draft. In 2020, LaMelo Ball was selected with the No. 3 pick by the Charlotte Hornets after he averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game with the Illawarra Hawks. In 2021, it's Josh Giddey, a potential lottery pick who averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game with the Adelaide 36ers.