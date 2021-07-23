Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antioch, IL

Antioch Police Announce a Pair of Gun Arrests in Separate Incidents

wlip.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-23-21) (Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced a weapons arrest. Officials say an investigation on July 19th led to the arrest of Scott Sewell. The 37-year-old was said to be in possession of a stolen handgun, ammo, and a meth pipe when he was arrested. Sewell is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has been set at 75-thousand-dollars, and Sewell is due back in court next Tuesday.

www.wlip.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antioch, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wlip News#Foid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada knocks out US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of the Olympic women’s soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory on Monday. Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy