Best Photos from the Tokyo Olympics

From the Opening Ceremony through each day of competition, here are the top moments and pictures from the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

TOKYO – A year later than expected, the Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo. The Summer Games will go on without any spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic; only five of the 42 Olympic venues across the country will be open to fans.

The Opening Ceremony took place on Friday, July 23, in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, but the arena was mostly empty due to the pandemic.

Sports Illustrated's team of photographers is on the ground in Japan throughout the Olympics, capturing images of the top moments, athletes and scenes from around Tokyo.

Day 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dWXM_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O93XH_0b5yXbSu00

Nyjah Huston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hqN2_0b5yXbSu00

Chase Kalisz of USA wins gold in the 400M individual medley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjW1Q_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Py3T_0b5yXbSu00

Nyjah Huston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4uY4_0b5yXbSu00

Chase Kalisz of USA wins gold in the 400M individual medley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFp6D_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RX1o0_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7QR1_0b5yXbSu00

Chase Kalisz of USA wins gold in the 400M individual medley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KldrW_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

Day 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkKne_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey - Great Britain vs. South Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mE7Nd_0b5yXbSu00

Brian Augustin Arregui of Argentina punches Delante Johnson of the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8GsF_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey - Great Britain vs. South Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yjktx_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGMjE_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey - Great Britain vs. South Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGCco_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbgs6_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey - Spain vs. Argentina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmnAY_0b5yXbSu00

Men's Hockey - Spain vs. Argentina

Opening Ceremony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O808v_0b5yXbSu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xse0A_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaMhL_0b5yXbSu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Vzfa_0b5yXbSu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPIac_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YDn9_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Exua_0b5yXbSu00

Naomi Osaka

Comments / 0

