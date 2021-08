Hello, my little happy hour enjoyers. I wanted to let you know that after four years and over 200 cocktails, I’m going to be taking a little break from this column. The truth is that I’m just not drinking as much as I used to, and my enthusiasm for cocktails has dwindled. That’s not fair to y’all, so I’m turning 3-Ingredient Happy Hour over to someone who can give the subject the thought and care it deserves.