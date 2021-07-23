A.C.T. holds ice cream social

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.). held an ice cream social Thursday night. Attendees included Ohio 15th Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Greg Betts, second from right. Betts, an Ohio State graduate, recently retired as a U.S. Army Colonel after 30 years of active duty including multiple combat tours. Shown with Betts are, from left, John Lundblad of Wilmington, Marie and Ron Starring of Ross County, and A.C.T. President Elaine Silverstrim. Early voting is currently underway in the run-up to the August 3 special primary.