Lower Decks Season 2 trailer reveals a shocking Star Trek return

It looks like Star Trek is getting another start that will take place after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, after a group of friends find an apparently abandoned starship. The young group of aliens, who are seeking a way off of the bleak planet on which they find themselves, discover in the starship the means and the ability to finally go where they’ve never gone before. The fun part of this is that Kate Mulgrew will have a part in this as Captain Janeway, though her role will be relegated to that of a training hologram that will help the young aliens find their way off-planet and into an adventure that’s sure to interest Trekkies and casual fans alike since it might actually be kind of interesting to see another species take over a starship and captain it for a while. It’s been interesting to see the changes that have been coming to Star Trek over the years as the original cast are well and gone from the show and movies, but not from memory, while the current cast members are slated to come back for another movie, though we don’t yet know what this will entail. Only Anton Yelchin won’t be making the return on account of his passing away several years ago.