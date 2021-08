The Hydragun has a premium build, works marvellously well to soothe strained and fatigued muscles, but also comes with a relatively premium price tag. It’s cheaper than a Theragun Pro or Theragun Elite, though, and ships with six attachments and has six speed options. It doesn’t come with all the features of a Theragun, like Bluetooth support for a connected app and an OLED display, but the Hydragun does exactly what it says on the tin – relieves everyday aches and pains, and loosens tight muscles after a workout.