Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rapid Reaction: Michael Thomas’ Ankle

By Joe Memmolo Jr.
Dynasty Football Factory
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas injured his ankle twice during the regular season last year and was expected to undergo surgery on it as early as January of 2021. Unfortunately for his team, it looks like now he won’t be looking 100% until we hit the ⅓ mark of the season. The Saints schedule has a bye Week 6 before they head into a Monday Night Football matchup against the division-rival Seahawks in Week 7. Given the expected timeline, it’s hard for me to imagine the Saints rushing him back there for the week 5 game against WFT at about the 3 to 3.5-month mark given the uncertainty of when the surgery actually occurred in June. Expecting a push for a Week 7 return makes the most sense when projecting this early on.

dynastyfootballfactory.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#The 1#Saints#Seahawks#American Football#Wft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report Reveals How Long Michael Thomas Will Be Out

The New Orleans Saints will be without all-world wide receiver Michael Thomas for the foreseeable future following an ankle ligament surgery. But one insider has an idea of just when they can expect him back. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the the recovery time of healing a repaired ligament...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 wide receiver trade targets for Saints after Michael Thomas surgery

The New Orleans Saints have neglected their depth chart at wide receiver for too long, and now they’re paying the price. Michael Thomas is on ice for the foreseeable future following ankle surgery. Tre’Quan Smith is the only player on the roster with real NFL experience behind him — everyone else is either a special teamer, fourth-string player, or both, unless they’re an unproven rookie.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Make Formal Roster Move With Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas was significantly limited for the New Orleans Saints last year, due to an early-season ankle injury. He wound up appearing in seven games, recording 40 receptions for 438 yards and no scores. The Saints have plenty of questions on offense heading into 2021. With Drew Brees retired, Taysom...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

CSC Podcast: Michael Thomas Injury Update

New Orleans Saints analysts for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle breaks down the impact of the late surgery of Saints receiver Michael Thomas. What this means for his 2021 season, how this affects the team, and his future with the team. Also discussing the signing of slot cornerback Brian Poole.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Unfortunate Injury Update For WR Michael Thomas

The injury bug just can’t seem to leave Michael Thomas alone. On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints’ superstar wide receiver is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair ligaments in his right ankle back in June. The...
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Michael Thomas: Making Sense of His Injury Timeline

As @DFF_Joemem mentioned in his rapid reaction article, we got the news that Michael Thomas underwent a second ankle surgery in June and likely won’t be ready to go to start the NFL season for the New Orleans Saints. This would be his second ankle surgery of the off-season as he already had surgery in January following the NFL season after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 of the 2020 season. The above is what we know for certain. What we don’t know is what exactly transpired this off-season, what exact surgeries Thomas had, and why he waited so long to have his surgery, putting his 2021 season in serious doubt. But, we can begin to put together a rough outline given his injury timeline that can help fantasy owners decide what to do with Thomas for both redraft and dynasty.
NFLCBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Unlikely to play in September

Thomas (ankle) is expected to miss at least the first month of the upcoming season and may not be back to full strength until November or December, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports. Numerous reports have mentioned a four-month timeline for his recovery from June ankle surgery, but injury expert...
NFLSportsGrid

Michael Thomas Fantasy Outlook Crushed by Injury Update

Michael Thomas' bounce-back 2021 campaign has hit a serious roadblock, and it's not even August yet. The New Orleans Saints' superstar wide receiver is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season due to ankle surgery he had in June. We still don't know exactly how much time the...
NFLfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Football Fallout: Michael Thomas Ankle Surgery

Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season following ankle surgery that he underwent back in June.This surgery was to repair the same injury that Thomas suffered last season and hampered for most of 2020. As we find ourselves a little more than a month away...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Michael Thomas PUP placement casts some doubt on the quarterback situation for Saints

News of Michael Thomas’s ankle surgery in June sent ripples throughout the New Orleans Saints world last week. That came to a head on Monday, when Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list, knocking him out until at least Week 7 (against the Seahawks). It’s another blow to a Saints offense that has taken lick after lick and hasn’t done much to address it.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

[WATCH] Saints Fans reaction to Michael Thomas missing start of season

Hey, look at that. Another week, another breaking news report of the New Orleans Saints that totally doesn’t affect our 2021 season at all. Nope. Last Friday Saints fans were casually going about their morning, maybe eating a beignet or two, when news dropped of David Onyemata’s suspension. This Friday morning we switched it up and just had donuts instead. Safer bet right? Of course not, we’re Saints fans. News has just broke about Michael Thomas missing the start of the 2021 season as he heals from his ankle injury. The All-Pro wide receiver could miss as much as six weeks.
NFLallfans.co

TSC: WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021

Big Q covers the New Orleans Saints latest news & notes. In this edition we cover the Saints latest articles on the team: WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery, & more.. Please subscribe, like & share the shows link!. **********************************************************************. ❤️ GET...
NFLRealGM

Michael Thomas Likely Out Until Week 7

Michael Thomas is expected to start the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list and return by Week 7. Thomas missed nine games last season with the ankle injury that eventually led to surgery. Thomas had 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 season while also catching...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Report: Michael Thomas will be sidelined to begin NFL season

Michael Thomas’ 2020 season was derailed by injury, and he will begin the 2021 season on the sideline as he still tries to get healthy. In 2019, Thomas was arguably the best receiver in the game, posting an NFL single-season record 149 catches while playing alongside Drew Brees. Thomas rounded out that campaign with 1,725 yards, nine touchdowns, and an average of 107.8 yards per game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy