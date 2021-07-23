Cancel
Video Games

Destiny 2’s dreadful Transmog system is changing next season, thankfully

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conversation around Destiny 2’s disastrous Transmog system (aka Armor Synthesis) clouded the beginning of Season of the Splicer in early May, but Bungie is making a major improvement for next season. Synthstrand — one of the three “Synth” currencies in Destiny 2’s overcomplicated Transmog system — will leave the...

Video GamesTVOvermind

Destiny 2 is Changing The Vanguard Playlist, But is it Better?

Bungie has been overhauling most of the playlist vendors for a few seasons now, starting with Crucible and Gambit, which has seen changes in the entire reputation ranking system, the way players earn rewards, and have even removed the token system entirely. The one playlist (besides Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, which also desperately need reworks) that hasn’t gotten its overhaul is the Vanguard playlist. However, in Season 15 (next season!), the Vanguard playlist is finally getting its overhaul and will be changing pretty significantly to match the other playlists and streamline reward and reputation systems. Unfortunately, for those of you that have been hoarding your Vanguard tokens, this means that you’ll need to turn in all 15,000 of them before Season 15 begins, or else they’ll be removed from your inventory entirely. So, how exactly is Bungie reworking the Destiny 2 Vanguard playlist? Is it going to be better than it is now?
Video GamesIGN

Potion Craft - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Get an in-depth look at gameplay for Potion Craft, including learning about the alchemical map, creating and selling potions, and more. Start your journey down The Alchemist's Path in the simulation game, Potion Craft. A playtest for the game is available now on Steam.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2 will improve transmog by cutting out one of the steps

Destiny 2 will streamline and expedite its armor transmog system in Season 15 by removing the synthstrand currency entirely. Until now, you'd need to collect 150 synthstrand to purchase one bounty for synthcord which you can then use to craft the synthweave needed to transmog gear. Going forward, synthcord bounties will just cost 10,000 glimmer instead. Since most players can essentially get infinite glimmer from the Forsaken vendor Spider, this means that the transmog grind now boils down to however long it takes you to complete the bounties themselves.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Will Remove Synthstrand From The Armor Synthesis System In Season 15

This Week At Bungie is a bit lighter than usual, but it introduced minor changes coming to Destiny 2 in the next few weeks. In the current Season of the Splicer, Bungie created an Armor Synthesis system, a new transmog system for armor customization. Players earn a unique, passive currency called Synthstrand to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1 at the Tower. Since it's passively-earned, there is no way to get it other than simply defeating enemies until they collect enough to grab bounties. It can be time-consuming since not every kill guarantees a Synthstrand drop.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Destiny 2 transmog does away with Synthstrands

The Destiny 2 transmog system will do away with the Synthstrand consumable from late August and Season 15, developer Bungie has confirmed. The change means players will be able to spend 10,000 Glmmer for an Ada-1 bounty to then earn Synthweave, drastically reducing the time needed to transmog a piece of gear.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Destiny 2 Season 15 Leak Hints At Explosive Greaves Exotic Armor, Here's What To Expect

There is approximately one month left of Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer. While there is plenty of content and activities left in the season, many players have begun to wonder what the next season will bring. A few leaks have appeared here and there on the Internet that may hint at Season 15's content. Dataminers have recently discovered a piece of Exotic Armor that may appear in Destiny 2’s Season 15.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Destiny 2 will eliminate the armor transmog bounty currency starting in Season 15

The armor transmog system of Destiny 2 – you know, the one that was widely unpopular – is going to see an adjustment with the arrival of Season 15. Bungie’s weekly newsletter confirms that the Synthstrand currency, which is passively earned and is currently required to purchase the bounties needed for armor synthesis, will be retired in the next season.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Play Co-op in The Ascent

In this guide for The Ascent, we will tell you all the ways you can co-op with your friends and play the campaign of The Ascent with some friendly backup. The Ascent is a cyberpunk game with a map of a dense futuristic city. You can play the game in the open world, explore the area, combat enemies, and complete your missions.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Destiny 2 is Finally Making Transmog Better, But It’s Still Not Perfect

When Armor Synthesis was first revealed for Destiny 2, fans of the game were excited beyond our wildest dreams, because this was a feature that we had been waiting to arrive in the game for years. Unfortunately, when the feature was actually implemented into the game, it was a bit more convoluted and “pay to win” than people expected, which didn’t go over very well with anyone. In the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, it was revealed that the Destiny 2 transmog system (also known as “Armor Synthesis”) would be getting a bit of a rework in Season 15. With the upcoming rework to the Destiny 2 transmog system, is Armor Synthesis finally going to be a decent system? Well, probably not without a few more absolutely necessary changes.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Fallout 4 - Tier1 New Game Save Assets - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by Aprax freeAEgraphics. A save made in the control room of Vault 111, around the beginning of the game. The protagonist is a woman named Jane. When you open the cabinet located on the left side of the room, you will be able to grab some very useful items to start.
Video GamesIGN

Destiny 2 Cross-Play Details Revealed, Coming in Season 15

Bungie has finally announced that Destiny 2 is getting cross-play support in season 15, which is expected to start at the end of August. In a new blog post, Bungie revealed details of how players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and even Stadia platforms will be able to play Destiny 2 together.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, July 30-Aug. 3

Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2. Saint-14 is the new Trials vendor and announcer, and players can find him and his wares in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset. Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes, as do the rewards for winning a certain number of matches. The rewards are consistent across all players, although each player’s weapon roll will differ.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to download the Halo Infinite Technical Preview

With the highly anticipated new entry to the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite has now entered a short Technical Preview stage with some players getting a chance to try out the game early. The Technical Preview, held this weekend from July 29 until Aug. 1, lets players try out the game’s...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Code Vein - New Game Plus Save - Game mod - Download

Save made after completing the game 100%. All weapons, transformations and gifts have been unlocked. New Game+ mode can be started. Then paste the files from the "Code Vein KittySkin" folder into the folder that contains your saves for Code Vein (by default C:\Users\[User name]\AppData\Local\CodeVein\Saved\SaveGames).

