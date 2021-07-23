Destiny 2’s dreadful Transmog system is changing next season, thankfully

Bungie has been overhauling most of the playlist vendors for a few seasons now, starting with Crucible and Gambit, which has seen changes in the entire reputation ranking system, the way players earn rewards, and have even removed the token system entirely. The one playlist (besides Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, which also desperately need reworks) that hasn’t gotten its overhaul is the Vanguard playlist. However, in Season 15 (next season!), the Vanguard playlist is finally getting its overhaul and will be changing pretty significantly to match the other playlists and streamline reward and reputation systems. Unfortunately, for those of you that have been hoarding your Vanguard tokens, this means that you’ll need to turn in all 15,000 of them before Season 15 begins, or else they’ll be removed from your inventory entirely. So, how exactly is Bungie reworking the Destiny 2 Vanguard playlist? Is it going to be better than it is now?