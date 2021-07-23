Letter: Writer apparently does not understand provisions in SB1, the 'For the People Act'
In the interest of clarity, I would like to briefly respond to Mr. Eric Kane’s Letter to the Editor in the 7/22/21 edition of the Portsmouth Herald:. Unfortunately, it appears Mr. Kane has not read SB1. To correct Mr. Kane’s factual errors: Section 307 of SB is entitled “Access to Voting for Individuals with Disabilities and Older Individuals”. And it is true that Section 307 does not prohibit signature verification (although it does help us “Older Individuals”). However, I think Mr. Kane’s statements refer to a section of HR 1 which is not the current Bill before the Senate.www.seacoastonline.com
