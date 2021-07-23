Cancel
Michigan county officials used federal COVID money to pay themselves fat bonuses

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
Officials in Shawassee County, Michigan are facing a backlash for using federal COVID-19 relief money to pay themselves fat bonuses.

According to reports, Board of Commissioners chairman Jeremy Root was paid $25,000 in “hazard pay”, while other commissioners were paid between $5,000 and $10,000.

Other county workers, such as cleaning staff, were paid smaller bonuses of $1,000-$2,000.

Reaction to the bonuses was split - one commissioner told reporters “I think I earned it”, while another said she was “mortified” by the payment and plans to return it.

Shiawassee County is a rural area with a population of roughly 68,000.

