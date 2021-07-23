Cancel
Watch Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' World Premiere Red Carpet Live Stream on July 24 at 6:45 p.m. PT

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 9 days ago

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Gabriel Gibaldi. Calling all adventurers! Join us right here on the Disney Parks Blog tomorrow, July 24 at 6:45 p.m. PT | 9:45 p.m. ET to watch a special live stream featuring the World Premiere of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Red Carpet event hosted from Disneyland park. That's right, the Jungle Cruise will venture down a new, uncharted tributary – a live stream!*

Dwayne Johnson
Emily Blunt
#Disney Parks#Disney World#World Premiere#The Disney Parks Blog#The Jungle Cruise#Disneyland Facebook#Disneyparks#Lily And Frank#Premier Access
