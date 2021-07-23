Watch Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ World Premiere Red Carpet Live Stream on July 24 at 6:45 p.m. PT

Disney’s Jungle Cruise, inspired by the classic Disney theme park attraction, is a rollicking thrill ride down the mighty and mysterious Amazon, set to make waves when it arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on Friday, July 30. Featuring a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson as the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as determined botanist Dr. Lily Houghton, Jungle Cruise is a pulse-quickening adventure in which Lily enlists Frank’s guide service and his ramshackle boat, La Quila, to convey her through the deepest and most dangerous parts of the Amazon River to try to uncover the mystery of an ancient tree—one with the power to change the fate of humanity. Here is a guide to the dazzling array of colorful characters you will meet beginning this Friday when Jungle Cruise debuts.