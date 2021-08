Despite having one of the best interior line players in the league, as well as one of the NFL’s highest paid defensive ends, the Chiefs defensive line never lived up to its billing in 2020. Chris Jones is a dominant player and continues to be a star in the league, but Frank Clark failed to make an impact last season, as one of the worst run defenders and a relative non-factor as a pass rusher. The rest of the front line for Kansas City had a few solid moments, and a few players who showed promise, but the team’s inability to hit the opposing quarterback or stop the run hamstrung the rest of the defensive unit.