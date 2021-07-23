Suspect arrested in connection to January shooting on Soquel Drive

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting on January 13 on Soquel Drive.

During the investigation, detectives said information led them to Twin Falls, Idaho, where the 29-year-old suspect was staying. He was arrested on Monday with the help of Twin Falls police.

The suspect is facing charges in Twin Falls, but he will be extradited later to Santa Cruz County. He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, gang enhancements and parole violation.

The shooting happened on Soquel Drive near Winkle Avenue just after 4 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot while on the sidewalk and transported to an out-of-county hospital.

