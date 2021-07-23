Nursery apprentice jailed for 14-and-a-half years for sexually abusing toddlers

A teenager has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years after sexually abusing children at a nursery in Devon.

The jury at Exeter Crown Court found 18-year-old Jayden McCarthy guilt of 16 offences after a trial lasting nine days in May.

The families of his victims have been left “broken” and are “haunted” by the abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector James Stock from the Public Protection Unit said, “This has been an emotionally challenging and incredibly complex case, in part, due to the ages of all involved.”

The case involved reviewing over 250 hours of CCTV footage, which took around 100 working days to complete.

Insp. Stock also thanked the young children and the families who were involved in this case for their support and cooperation over several months.

McCarthy was previously charged in connection with allegations of 14 sexual offences at the nursery in Torquay in July 2019 after a disclosure by a child at the nursery.

He was also found guilty on two further historic offences of rape, which are not connected with the nursery.

“I also commend the work of the police investigation team, partner agencies and CPS prosecution counsel for their commitment and detailed work over the past two years,” Stock said.

Previously, nursery managers had confirmed to the court that McCarthy was taken as an apprentice in March 2019 following an interview process and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

Torbay’s Safeguarding Children Partnership commissioned an independent review, and the key findings will be published at the earliest opportunity.

“This is a very sad case and our thoughts and best wishes go to everybody who has been directly or indirectly affected,” Steve Hart, Chair of the review panel, said.

The review will be led by a fully qualified and experienced practitioner and manager in the field, Sarah Lawrence, who is will be supported by a team, Hart said.

“Due to the legal restrictions associated with the criminal trial it has not yet been possible for the review to be completed, although significant progress has already been made.”

“Once completed, the review will enable the partnership to understand the specific detail of what has happened and to learn and implement any lessons that have arisen so that we can all work to continue to safeguard and protect the children of Torbay.”