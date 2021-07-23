Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Nursery apprentice jailed for 14-and-a-half years for sexually abusing toddlers

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfL47_0b5yWO0W00

A teenager has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years after sexually abusing children at a nursery in Devon.

The jury at Exeter Crown Court found 18-year-old Jayden McCarthy guilt of 16 offences after a trial lasting nine days in May.

The families of his victims have been left “broken” and are “haunted” by the abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector James Stock from the Public Protection Unit said, “This has been an emotionally challenging and incredibly complex case, in part, due to the ages of all involved.”

The case involved reviewing over 250 hours of CCTV footage, which took around 100 working days to complete.

Insp. Stock also thanked the young children and the families who were involved in this case for their support and cooperation over several months.

McCarthy was previously charged in connection with allegations of 14 sexual offences at the nursery in Torquay in July 2019 after a disclosure by a child at the nursery.

He was also found guilty on two further historic offences of rape, which are not connected with the nursery.

“I also commend the work of the police investigation team, partner agencies and CPS prosecution counsel for their commitment and detailed work over the past two years,” Stock said.

Previously, nursery managers had confirmed to the court that McCarthy was taken as an apprentice in March 2019 following an interview process and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

Torbay’s Safeguarding Children Partnership commissioned an independent review, and the key findings will be published at the earliest opportunity.

“This is a very sad case and our thoughts and best wishes go to everybody who has been directly or indirectly affected,” Steve Hart, Chair of the review panel, said.

The review will be led by a fully qualified and experienced practitioner and manager in the field, Sarah Lawrence, who is will be supported by a team, Hart said.

“Due to the legal restrictions associated with the criminal trial it has not yet been possible for the review to be completed, although significant progress has already been made.”

“Once completed, the review will enable the partnership to understand the specific detail of what has happened and to learn and implement any lessons that have arisen so that we can all work to continue to safeguard and protect the children of Torbay.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nursery#Apprentice#Uk#Exeter Crown Court#Cctv#Cps#Disclosure And Barring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Batley murder: Five teenagers and man jailed for brutal killing of 20-year-old they chanced across in alleyway

Five teenagers and a 24-year-old have been jailed for a total of 81 years after they stabbed to death a complete stranger in an alleyway.Bradley Gledhill, 20, was chased down the road before being knifed, kicked and stamped on during the horrifying attack in Batley, West Yorkshire.Two of his friends were also stabbed during the incident – which started after the gang chanced across the three pals walking through an alleyway.All six of the attackers – Usman Karolia, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Raja Nawaz, 19, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike; Nabeel...
CelebritiesBBC

Rapist Anthony Burn jailed for life for abuse spanning 40 years

A prolific paedophile who carried out campaigns of rape against girls as young as nine over almost four decades has been jailed for life. Anthony Burn abused his first victim in Northumberland in the 1980s when he was aged 17, and went on to abuse four others, and two more in Cambridgeshire.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man pleads guilty to assault of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

A 24-year-old man has admitted assaulting England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty in a centralLondonpark. pleaded guilty to the assault of England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty. Lewis Hughes, 24, from Romford, entered his plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Footage of Professor Whitty apparently being accosted in St James’s Park, London, circulated online shortly after the incident took place on June 27. Kalsoom Shah, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said that Mr Hughes showed “little regard” for...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

26-Year-Old 'Sadistic' Rapist Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Attacks On 2 Women

A 26-year-old man in England has been handed a 17-year prison sentence after raping and beating two women. The sentencing came after Nottinghamshire resident Bradley Dawes was found guilty in March of rape and admitted to four counts of assault after leaving two women with multiple injuries in separate attacks, the BBC reported. Both victims were not identified in the report.
East Liverpool, OHReview

EL man appeals sentence for abusing toddler

LISBON — An East Liverpool man ordered to prison for six to nine years for abusing his girlfriend’s toddler son filed an appeal Friday to challenge the judgment and sentence. Thomas C. Browning III, 38, had been found guilty by a Columbiana County Common Pleas Court jury of felonious assault...
Public SafetyBBC

Carer jailed for beating woman, 77, to death

A carer has been jailed for life for the murder of a disabled pensioner who he was supposed to be caring for. Michael Robinson, 35, killed Carol Hart, 77, of Northam, Devon, in January, after she discovered he had stolen thousands of pounds from her. Robinson, who will have to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Former diplomat hands himself in at police station to begin sentence over ‘jigsaw ID’ of Salmond accusers

A former British ambassador to Uzbekistan and pro-Scottish independence blogger has handed himself in to police to start his eight-month sentence for contempt of court.Craig Murray, 62, presented himself to St Leonard’s police station in Edinburgh on Sunday morning.Dozens of wellwishers gathered in the street to sing Auld Lang Syne. Murray posed for photos with his wife and sons, and thanked his supporters for their presence before making his way to the police station.He was sentenced to eight months in jail over blogs and tweets he wrote about court proceedings in the trial last year of former Scottish National Party...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

I came to help and you stabbed me, paramedic tells knifeman in court

A paramedic stabbed by a man she had gone to help told him in court “you took all that I am away from me”, as he was jailed for nine years for the attack. Martyn Smith, 53, was sent to prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, after admitting two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Drug dealing scientist, 27, who was caught with hundreds of pounds of cash in her underwear and two bags of cannabis smiles as she leaves court after sobbing in the dock while clutching a cuddly toy as she avoided jail

A drug dealing scientist smiled as she walked free from court just minutes after she sobbed in front of a judge while clutching a cuddly toy. Toma Augustaityte, 27, from Coventry, was caught with two bags of cannabis and hundreds of pounds of cash stuffed in her underwear when police stopped her car.
LifestyleBBC

Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed

A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed. Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said. The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine...
Orange Beach, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of raping woman in taxi parked in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Some alert citizens are responsible for helping police put a rape suspect behind bars. They called Orange Beach police after spotting a man forcing himself on a woman in the back of a taxi cab. Investigators said Gary Argo, 67, picked the woman up from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy