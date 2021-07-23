DHEC records nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to surge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to trend upward again, according to data released Friday from the state’s health agency. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 798 new, confirmed cases, 414 probable cases and three new deaths, according to information it received Wednesday. Of 8,946 new tests reported to the state, 12.1% were positive for the virus.www.wbtw.com
