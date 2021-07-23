Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Horry County, SC

DHEC records nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to surge

By Braley Dodson
wbtw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to trend upward again, according to data released Friday from the state’s health agency. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 798 new, confirmed cases, 414 probable cases and three new deaths, according to information it received Wednesday. Of 8,946 new tests reported to the state, 12.1% were positive for the virus.

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Horry County, SC
Health
Horry County, SC
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#South Carolinians#Dhec#Covid 19 Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy