Detroit Tigers Series Preview: They’ve caught...and passed the Royals

By David Lesky
Royals Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sort of felt like the Tigers might languish at the bottom of the American League Central forever, which is sort of a comforting thought to Royals fans actually when realizing how it feels in Kansas City right now. After winning the division in 2014 narrowly over the Royals, the Tigers descent began and it wasn’t swift or anything, but they lost 87 games in 2015, then bounced back to win 86 in 2016, but from 2017 through 2020, their best record came in at 64-98. So their rebuild started a year before the Royals, which is also encouraging, but still discouraging that they seem to be starting their ascent. They lost on May 7 to fall to 9-24. Since then, they’re 38-27 and they’ve won seven in a row. Their young pitching that looked like it might never come around seems to be starting to come around. They’re getting contributions from young players and veterans. They’re getting the surprises that well-run teams get. It’s like a switch flipped and they’re suddenly on the verge of being good again, or maybe they just are good again.

www.royalsreview.com

