Braves, Fried look to avoid being rolled over by Wheeler

Fried (7-6) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Phillies after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while fanning six across five innings. Fried was coming off a seven-inning gem in his previous start against Tampa Bay, but he couldn't carry that momentum into this outing and he's now given up at least three runs in three of his last four appearances. The fact that he has failed to pitch more than five innings in three of those outings doesn't bode well for his upside, either. He has obviously been trending in the wrong direction of late after beginning the season on a strong note. He posted a 2.51 ERA over an eight-start stretch between May 5 and June 18, but he owns a 5.00 ERA over his last five appearances.