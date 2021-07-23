Previewing Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew with Jordan Angeli | FIVE STRIPES TONIGHT

It’s been an interesting week for Atlanta United, to say the least. Days after Josef Martinez was sent by Gabriel Heinze to train on his own, and less than 24 hours following the club’s 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution, Heinze was fired—and the details were a lot spicier than we figured. While Atlanta seek a new, permanent coach, it’s Rob Valentino that will lead the charge, with the Five Stripes set to host the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew on Saturday following their 1-1 draw at FC Cincinnati. This week, I’m joined by Jordan Angeli (https://www.twitter.com/jordangeli) from Bally Sports to help dive into the Crew’s season thus far.