Zendaya And Tom Reportedly “Balance Each Other Out” And I Love This For Them

Not sure if you're aware of this very important news, but Netflix is about to release The Kissing Booth 3, which, as the name implies, is the third installment in its Kissing Booth series starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi. Who, uh, definitely dated during the first movie, and were then definitely stuck doing two more movies together after breaking up, and are now definitely stuck doing press to promote said movies. It's fine! Everything is fine! No really, it actually is fine because these two are both mature professionals.