Zendaya And Tom Reportedly “Balance Each Other Out” And I Love This For Them
After years — and I mean years — of romantic rumors, Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly dating for real. To the delight of everyone on Twitter, the Spider-Man co-stars were photographed kissing on July 2, and according to one Us Weekly insider, their compatibility reportedly goes deep. “They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” the source claimed on July 23. And while Holland “makes her laugh,” Zendaya helps “guide him through the world of celebrity,” the insider added.www.elitedaily.com
