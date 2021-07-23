Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Zendaya And Tom Reportedly “Balance Each Other Out” And I Love This For Them

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years — and I mean years — of romantic rumors, Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly dating for real. To the delight of everyone on Twitter, the Spider-Man co-stars were photographed kissing on July 2, and according to one Us Weekly insider, their compatibility reportedly goes deep. “They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” the source claimed on July 23. And while Holland “makes her laugh,” Zendaya helps “guide him through the world of celebrity,” the insider added.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jacob Elordi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Zendaya Hilariously Shades Tom Holland in Now-Deleted Twitter Pic

I cannot get enough of Zendaya and Tom Holland. Dating or not, these two are hilarious together. Zendaya proved that over the weekend when she shaded her Spider-Man co-star in a hilarious Twitter exchange. On Friday, Zendaya posted a shot of her in the pool looking beautiful while leaning on...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Timeline Of Zendaya And Tom Holland's Relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland have the perfect ingredients for a Hollywood power couple: they're beautiful, they're young, and they're massively successful. They're more than just "Spider-Man" co-stars. They're actual on-screen love interests, and if there's anything fans love, it's art imitating real life (unless that involves Thanos actually vying for global genocide).
Celebritiesfloor8.com

Zendaya hilariously trolls rumored boyfriend Tom Holland on social media

The STUNNING 24-year-old Euphoria and Spider-Man actress Zendaya - who recently transformed into "Lola Bunny" for the Space Jam premiere - hilariously shades rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland, 25, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the Chaos Walking actor, in a less than flattering positing, in the background of a Twitter post which she has since deleted.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Behind the Scenes of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Romance

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have found balance with each other after meeting on-set in 2016. The Emmy winner, 24, and superhero actor, 25, may seem different, but that helps them “balance each other out,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends...
MoviesMovieWeb

Zendaya Is Unsure of Her Future at Marvel After Bittersweet Spider-Man: No Way Home

While she is currently providing a voice for Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Zendaya has been discussing her anticipated return as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and how filming her third MCU appearance was a bittersweet affair thanks to the uncertainty about Spidey's future. The Greatest Showman star made her debut in the Marvel franchise in 2017's Spiderman: Homecoming. After returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home to end Marvel's Phase Three of movies, she joined co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon once again in December's multiverse spanning adventure for what could turn out to be their final time.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Are Already Spending Time With Each Other’s Loved Ones

Although it seems like they haven’t been dating for more than a month or two, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have already proved that their relationship is getting serious after taking a major step: While the couple has been spotted out and about on the streets of Laguna Beach and near Anstead’s luxurious home, on Saturday, the pair took their romance to the beach — and they were joined by one particularly important member of Anstead’s family.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

A Rundown of Joey King's Complete Dating History

Not sure if you're aware of this very important news, but Netflix is about to release The Kissing Booth 3, which, as the name implies, is the third installment in its Kissing Booth series starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi. Who, uh, definitely dated during the first movie, and were then definitely stuck doing two more movies together after breaking up, and are now definitely stuck doing press to promote said movies. It's fine! Everything is fine! No really, it actually is fine because these two are both mature professionals.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya May Be Hinting That Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Her Last MCU Movie

Going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s not much talk of this being the last time we’ll see Tom Holland in the MCU. Despite being the conclusion of the Home trilogy, fans seem overwhelmingly confident that the actor will be back in the Spidey suit again after this. But will all of his co-stars stick around with him? In a recent interview, Zendaya suggested NWH might be her last outing in the franchise.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Married at First Sight’s Johnny & Bao KNEW each other for years before wedding as she calls romance ‘best love story’

MARRIED at First Sight stars Johnny and Bao knew each other from college before they got married years later, as the bride called their romance the “best love story.”. In an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s Married at First Sight episode, Johnny, 35, and Boa, 35, had a traditional tea ceremony, which is the “joining of two families.”
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Dig About Her and Robert Pattinson

While Gossip Girl is notorious for saying "you know you love me," we know someone who definitely doesn't: Suki Waterhouse. The Assassination Nation star was not a fan of the HBO Max reboot's reference toward her relationship with Robert Pattinson, which insinuated that Suki is a "nobody" through dialogue in the season's third episode written by Lila Feinberg. The line happens when Luna (Zión Moreno) tries to convince new-girl Zoya (Whitney Peak) to use her public relations skills to bolster her as a viable romantic partner for Obie (Eli Brown). Luna says, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody."

Comments / 0

Community Policy