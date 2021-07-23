Cancel
Oklahoma State

New Oklahoma virus cases top 1,000 for 3rd consecutive day

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma topped 1,000 for a third consecutive day on Friday and the seven-day average of new cases has nearly quintupled in less than a month, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures.

The department reported 1,194 new cases for a total of 471,176 cases since the pandemic began, and a seven-day average of 938 cases, compared to a seven-day average of 196 on June 15.

Oklahoma ranked ninth in the nation with 249.8 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of hospitalizations reached 495 and health officials have estimated about 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The CDC reported Oklahoma was 39th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia with 46.6% of the population having at least one vaccination.

There were 7,302 active cases, health department reported. Health officials have said the number could be four to five times higher because many people with little or no symptoms are not tested, but can spread the illness.

The Associated Press

Texas health systems feeling crunch of latest COVID surge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The resurgence of COVID-19 in Texas has put some cities’ health systems in dire circumstances, as intensive care unit beds fill up, officials say. In Austin, the health department said there were only nine ICU beds available on Friday in the 11-county trauma service region that includes the city and serves 2.3 million people.
The Associated Press

U of South Carolina mandates masks again as COVID cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is requiring students to wear masks indoors this fall as the spread of COVID-19 has sped up across the state. The mask requirement went into effect Friday. School officials cited new federal and state guidance recommending that even the vaccinated should return to wearing face coverings indoors in parts of the country where the highly contagious delta variant is rapidly spreading.
The Associated Press

Pharmaceutical plant idled despite effort to save jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia pharmaceutical plant that employed nearly 1,500 people has been idled despite a last-ditch attempt by labor and advocacy groups to keep it open. Time ran out Saturday for workers at the former Mylan pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. Drugmaker Viatris...
The Associated Press

Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A squabble over decaying chicken carcasses in Mason City is drawing attention to a larger struggle between some Iowa homeowners and farms. Local officials say they aren’t optimistic about stopping cases where homeowners complain about smells from nearby farming operations, according to the Mason City Globe Gazette.

