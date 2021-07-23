Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chinquapin, NC

All 3 of his NC lottery tickets were winners, but the last one made his mouth drop

By ORDER REPRINT
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

A trip to buy gas for a lawnmower ended with a North Carolina man winning enough money to buy the pickup truck of his dreams. It was Tuesday and Samson Wooten was at the Friendly Mart in Chinquapin when he got his lawnmower gas and decided to go inside for a hot dog, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Chinquapin is about 95 miles southeast of Raleigh, in Duplin County.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chinquapin, NC
City
Rose Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Friendly Mart#Ruby Mine#National Hot Dog Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 1

Community Policy