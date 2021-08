We've never met an Oreo we didn't like. Even the controversial carrot cake flavor of the popular cookie still has a pretty solid fan base, and now there's a myriad of flavors and variations of the beloved classic snack. Nostalgia of time spent dipping Oreos into a cold glass of milk (do you twist open and eat the cookies and-filing separately? Or are you a full-on cookie chomper?) brings back happy and carefree childhood memories. But listen here — when it comes to analyzing whether we're really getting our bang for our buck (especially in the world of food advertising), we take our cookies very, very seriously.