Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Flying with weed: It’s OK to have this much marijuana in New York airports

rochesterfirst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marijuana was legalized in New York in March of this year, but there are still many questions around what is allowed. While Marijuana remains illegal on the federal level, police are no longer seizing marijuana, making arrests or issuing tickets for low-level possession for travelers passing through airports across the state, according to a report from the Times Union.

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Marijuana Dispensaries#Tsa#The Times Union#Tsa#News 8 Friday#Mcso#Possession New York#Assembly#New Yorkers#News 8 Wroc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy