Flying with weed: It’s OK to have this much marijuana in New York airports
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marijuana was legalized in New York in March of this year, but there are still many questions around what is allowed. While Marijuana remains illegal on the federal level, police are no longer seizing marijuana, making arrests or issuing tickets for low-level possession for travelers passing through airports across the state, according to a report from the Times Union.www.rochesterfirst.com
