Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Biker hospitalized in hit-and-run; Dane Co. authorities searching for driver

Channel 3000
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Wis. — Dane County authorities are searching for a driver who drove away from the scene after cutting off a bicyclist Friday morning. Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Norway and Bristol roads. The bicyclist was making a right turn onto Bristol Road when the driver of a medium-sized, silver SUV turned left onto Bristol Road, cutting off the cyclist and causing her to crash.

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Dane County, WI
Accidents
Dane County, WI
Traffic
County
Dane County, WI
City
Norway, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biker#Traffic Accident#Dane Co#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Country
Norway
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy