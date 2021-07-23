Biker hospitalized in hit-and-run; Dane Co. authorities searching for driver

BRISTOL, Wis. — Dane County authorities are searching for a driver who drove away from the scene after cutting off a bicyclist Friday morning. Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Norway and Bristol roads. The bicyclist was making a right turn onto Bristol Road when the driver of a medium-sized, silver SUV turned left onto Bristol Road, cutting off the cyclist and causing her to crash.