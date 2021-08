By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shots were fired after a fight near the Highland Park Pool Wednesday afternoon. Gunfire went off around 4 p.m. on the 7200 block of Lake Drive. No one was injured and no one is in custody at this time. (Photo: KDKA’s Jessica Guay) People who were in a nearby park heard three or four shots. They say a lot of kids were swimming at the pool, and after the gunfire, people just started to move out. Police say they’re still investigating. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.