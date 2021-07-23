Three Things To Do Once You Start Your Digital Acceleration

The pandemic caused a seismic shift in how businesses operate, with more focus on digitization than ever before. Demand for tech talent was already at an all-time high – research recently published by the Learning & Work Institute revealed that 60% of UK businesses believe their reliance on advanced digital skills will increase over the next five years. Yet, this pivot to virtual remote working and the need to digitize operations has driven this demand even higher. Businesses we deal with daily – our banks, supermarkets and healthcare systems – were all disrupted by new technologies and the need for automation. And, as businesses across all sectors and regions responded to the global health crisis and shifted to online working models, the adoption of digital technologies was accelerated by several years, according to a study by McKinsey.