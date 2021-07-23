Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County back-to-school events will feature free supplies for students

St. Augustine Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo back-to-school events are coming up in St. Johns County this month. A free back-to-school event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Solomon Calhoun Center at 1300 Duval St. in St. Augustine. The event will provide free backpacks, school supplies and shoes to St. Johns County students. There will be free food, kickball, swimming, flag football, sports registration, face painting and more.

www.staugustine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Elkton, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Education
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Covid#Outback Crab Shack#Recreation Department#The Bailey Group#The Sea Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy