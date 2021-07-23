St. Johns County back-to-school events will feature free supplies for students
Two back-to-school events are coming up in St. Johns County this month. A free back-to-school event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Solomon Calhoun Center at 1300 Duval St. in St. Augustine. The event will provide free backpacks, school supplies and shoes to St. Johns County students. There will be free food, kickball, swimming, flag football, sports registration, face painting and more.www.staugustine.com
