Arden-arcade, CA

Suspect Arrested After Woman, 42, Killed In Shooting At Arden Arcade Apartment Complex

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 9 days ago

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman at an Arden Arcade apartment complex early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 1600 block of Bell Street just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.

At the scene, a woman who had been shot was found. Deputies started first aid, but the woman was soon pronounced dead by medics. Friends say she was the victim of domestic violence, but police did not release any details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office identified both the woman killed and revealed that they had arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Detectives say 28-year-old Fard Smithson was arrested in connection to the death of 42-year-old Keela Lanea Cole. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

