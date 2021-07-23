Cancel
Report: Rick Dennison out as Vikings assistant coach after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

July 23, 2021
 9 days ago

Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison has reportedly lost his job because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dennison, who had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator the past two seasons, parted ways with the team, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The report does not specifically call Dennison’s departure a firing, although that’s what it sounds like.

