Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s what Morgan Wallen said on ‘Good Morning America’ about that racial slur video

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WATE) — Country music star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen gave his first interview Friday on “Good Morning America” since a video of him using a racial slur was leaked back in February. Following the video’s release, the singer was suspended and later dropped by his record label and...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Good Morning America#Gma Co#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicfoxnebraska.com

Country star Morgan Wallen speaks out after using racial slur

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Morgan Wallen spoke with ABC News' "Good Morning America" to address using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February. In an interview with co-host Michael Strahan that aired Friday, Wallen reflected on using the vulgar language in the footage released by TMZ on Feb. 2.
CelebritiesDeadline

‘Good Morning America’ Will Feature Disgraced Country Singer Morgan Wallen In Michael Strahan Sit-Down

ABC News show Good Morning America is fast becoming the confessional booth for celebrity image rehab. But it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get absolution. In the latest edition, country singer Morgan Wallen plans a sit-down on Friday morning with GMA co-host Michael Strahan. The discussion will be Wallen’s first since he was caught on video uttering a racial slur, resulting in severe career downsizing on several fronts.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...
Real EstatePopculture

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
TV & Videos995qyk.com

What Morgan Wallen Said To GMA That Did Not Air On TV

Morgan Wallen’s interview with Michael Strahan that aired on GMA last week (7/23) wasn’t aired in its entirety, and GMA posted a one-minute video on the YouTube channel with extra content. The interview was Morgan’s first since he got caught on camera using the N-word in February 2021. In the...
CelebritiesPopculture

Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."
MusicVulture

Morgan Wallen Says He Donated Profits From Album Sales Spike After Racial-Slur Video

Just less than six months after a video emerged of Morgan Wallen saying the N-word, the country star returned to the national spotlight with his first interview, on Good Morning America. Speaking to Michael Strahan during July 23’s broadcast, Wallen said he “was just ignorant about” his use of the word, which he claimed came after days of hard partying with friends. After the video of him using the racial slur came out, Wallen was “suspended” by his label, his music was pulled from major radio stations, and he was deemed ineligible at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Yet Wallen’s just-released album Dangerous spiked in sales, topping the Billboard 200 for seven more weeks after the video and becoming the best-selling album of the year so far. During the GMA interview, Wallen claimed he and his team calculated the amount of money the album made after the video — “a number somewhere around $500,000” — and donated that to groups supporting Black people and Black musicians, like the Black Music Action Coalition. Wallen further said he met with representatives from that group and others in the Black community, such as record executives Kevin Liles and Eric Hutcherson and gospel singer BeBe Winans, after previously promising to do so in an apology following the video.
CelebritiesPeople

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."
Posted by
rolling out

Steve Harvey details why he and wife Marjorie broke up (video)

Comedian Steve Harvey recalls when he told his current wife Marjorie that he’d marry her after they met for the first time. But Harvey also admitted that they broke up after he had become homeless in the late 1980s. The “Family Feud” host recounted his love story on “The Carlos...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

This Is What Kelly's Ex, Brandon Blackstock, Does — and How Much He's Worth

Today, it was reported that music icon, show host, and "Miss Independent" singer, Kelly Clarkson, has asked to be declared officially and legally single. She filed the documents Friday night, all of which request independence from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. The two are in the middle of a divorce (Kelly filed last June 2020, after six years of marriage) and share two children together (River Rose, who is 7, and Remington Alexander, who is 5).

Comments / 0

Community Policy