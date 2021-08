OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 7 now appear to be rolling out for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T with the July patch in tow. Neither update has been confirmed as rolling out by OnePlus, but wading through the comments on the OnePlus Forums and you’ll spot the OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 7 updates apparently already hitting devices across the globe (h/t XDA). The changelog for the OnePlus 8 and 8T is practically identical, but the most notable changes will be the July 2021 security patch and fixes for Face Unlock when using the WhatsApp QR code scanning. Effectively, the biometric method of locking the app would not initiate when trying to add a new device to your WhatsApp web account.