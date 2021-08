A six-year-old boy has been found dead on a beach in Florida just over a day after he went missing while vacationing with his family, officials have said.“We are saddened to report the body of six-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon has been recovered between public beach accesses 21 and 22 on Surf Drive,” Panama City Beach said on Twitter.“This is approximately 1.5 miles east of where he was last seen more than 24 hours ago. Our condolences go to the family.”The boy was last seen by his family near the beach behind Shores of Panama resort at around 11.30 am on Monday,...