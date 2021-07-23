Cancel
Latah County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 11:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Latah; Lewis; Nez Perce The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air Quality is forecast to remain in the moderate to unhealthy due to regional wildfire activity. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons* may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: No Restrictions. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Lewiston at (208) 799-4370. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.

alerts.weather.gov

