Air Quality Alert issued for Ferry, Okanogan, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 11:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ferry; Okanogan; Stevens An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology The Washington Department of Ecology is extending an Air Quality Alert to notify residents of Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Burning restrictions are in effect. The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until further notice. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive* persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.