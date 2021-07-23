Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferry County, WA

Air Quality Alert issued for Ferry, Okanogan, Stevens by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 11:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ferry; Okanogan; Stevens An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology The Washington Department of Ecology is extending an Air Quality Alert to notify residents of Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Burning restrictions are in effect. The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until further notice. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive* persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okanogan, WA
County
Ferry County, WA
State
Washington State
County
Okanogan County, WA
County
Stevens County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Ferry#The Air Quality Alert#Sensitive Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy