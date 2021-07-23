A flood in March 1913 left this unidentified street in Indianapolis under water. In this photo, the water rises above the horse’s hooves and covers the road and sidewalks entirely. Downpours began on Easter Sunday in 1913, and over three days—March 23-26—six inches of rain fell on the Circle City. At least 25 people died in the flood, and thousands lost their homes in the aftermath. The flood remains the city’s most devastating natural disaster in modern history.