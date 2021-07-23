Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

An interview with new St. Louis Cardinal Thomas Francisco

By Ben Remis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 19th round of the draft, the Cardinals selected Thomas Francisco. I was fortunate enough to speak with Thomas about joining the team. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted 21 players in this year’s draft. In the 19th round, they picked Thomas Francisco out of East Carolina University. As a junior this season, Francisco helped lead the Pirates to a 44-17 record. They were able to host and win regionals in the postseason, before losing two close games against eventual runner-up Vanderbilt Commodores in the super regional round.

