Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Semiconductor shortage will take 1-2 years to stabilize markets, Intel CEO says

By Jason Parker
wraltechwire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global shortage of semiconductors that has hobbled the auto industry and made some consumer electronics more expensive could last until the middle of 2023, Intel has warned. “While I expect shortages to bottom out in the second half [of the year], it will take another one to two years...

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Chevrolet#Daimler#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Hooksett, NHUnion Leader

Hooksett company stakes its future on electric vehicles

HOOKSETT — Hari Nayar glanced at the dashboard of the Porsche Taycan parked outside Merchants Fleet headquarters and noted it had a full electrical charge capable of powering the car for 229 miles. “Gone are the days when 100 miles on a single charge was an aspirational dream,” said Nayar,...
BusinessCleanTechnica

Toyota Actively Lobbying To Slow Down EV Revolution

Toyota seems to be doing everything possible to become known as one of the most despicable corporations on the face of the Earth. Last month it was revealed that it was the largest corporate contributor to members of Congress who voted against certifying the result of the last election. When it was called out for doing that, Toyota attempted to put up some lame defense before finally backing down. Does it disturb you that a Japanese corporation is funding an insurrection against the the US government? It does me.
BusinessDetroit News

Renault CEO says struggling carmaker has come 'back from hell'

Renault's chief declared the automaker is firmly on the comeback trail after a record loss, forecasting stable profitability despite the global chip shortage and rising raw material prices. The carmaker has "abandoned the approach of only looking for sheer growth," Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said in a Bloomberg...
Politicskoamnewsnow.com

U.S. Market Should Be 40% EVs in 2030: Biden

President Joe Biden is seeking a voluntary pledge from auto manufacturers that would see EVs make up 40% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. The plan is expected to be announced as early as next week, according to a report by the Reuter’s news service. It would come as part of a broader push by the White House to tighten vehicle fuel economy and emissions standards, reversing a rollback enacted during the Trump Administration.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM’s Upcoming Wuling Global Compact Crossover Spotted

Last week, GM Authority reported the leak of Wuling’s upcoming global compact crossover, which is General Motors’ best-selling brand in China. Now, the third member of Wuling’s next-generation vehicle portfolio has just been captured during on-road testing, confirming various aspects of its design as well as its imminent launch in the Asian country.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants – Cisco Systems, Autotalks, Denso, Arada Systems

The latest 123+ page survey report on Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea & Other Regions. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are General Motors, Daimler, Toyota, Delphi Automotive, Harman International Industries, Mobileye, Ford Motor, BMW, Audi, Etrans Systems, Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, Autotalks, Denso, Arada Systems, Kapsch Group & Savari.
Economygmauthority.com

GM CEO Mary Barra Earned $40.3 Million In 2020, According To New Study

General Motors CEO Mary Barra took home $40.3 million in 2020, according to a new study conducted by Automotive News. Barra, who also serves as the chair of GM, had a salary of $2 million in 2020, but total compensation of $40.3 million. That’s according to data obtained via the Automotive News/Equilar CEO Compensation Study, which, in addition to base salary, factors in other forms of compensation such as cash bonus payouts, gains from stock awards, benefits and perquisites. Automotive News says this data is from a pay summary compensation table in the automaker’s annual SEC proxy statement.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Worldwide semiconductor chip shortage to hit manufacturing of iPhones

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that the global chip shortage could soon affect iPhone production, with declining revenue growth and lowering the value of its shares. Apple executives expect double-digit revenue for the fourth quarter, but below the 36.4% growth rate in the just-ended third quarter. During an investor call,...
EconomyTimes Union

Toyota defies chip shortage to post record output and sales

Strong global demand for cars boosted Toyota's sales to a record for the month of June, with production seemingly unfazed by an industrywide shortage of semiconductors. Toyota's unit sales in June rose 20% from a year earlier to 844,750 units. Total output rose 41% to 831,533 units, a record for the month.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Invests In TPG Capital’s Rise Climate Fund

General Motors has been revealed as one of the founding investors in TPG Capital’s new climate-focused financial fund, TPG Rise Climate. TPG Rise Climate is described by the Texas-based financial firm as a “climate investing strategy” that aims to back “entrepreneurs and businesses building climate solutions around the world.” TPG Rise Climate, which was launched in early 2021, has set a hard cap of $7 billion in total capital commitments.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where Will Intel Be in 5 Years?

Intel recently revised its entire road map for the next five years. It renamed its nodes to better reflect its underlying chip performance and avoid oversimplified comparisons with TSMC. It probably won't reclaim the process lead within five years, but its ambitious plans could help it avoid future delays and...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Chip Shortage Will Get Worse, Better US-China Relations Could Help: Intel CEO

According to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage will get worse in the coming months. In an interview with the BBC, he said it will take “a year or two” before chip supplies worldwide return to normal. While high demand for devices during the pandemic has resulted in this shortage, Mr. Gelsinger believes poor relations between the US and China have also created “a very large gulf.”
BusinessBBC

Intel chief warns of two-year chip shortage

Intel's chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, says the worst of the global chip crisis is yet to come. Mr Gelsinger predicts the shortage will get worse in the "second half of this year" and it will be "a year or two" before supplies return to normal. The disruption, caused by huge...
TechnologyBenzinga

Global Automotive Chip Ecosystem Market Report 2021 with Focus on Semiconductor Chip Shortage Crisis and Its Effects on the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage Crisis and Its Effects on the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study takes a deep dive into the auto chip ecosystem and the best practices adopted by some OEMs to deal with the crisis; it also recommends risk mitigation strategies to handle future crises.
BusinessFortune

Dell’s CFO talks transformation, semiconductors—and shortages

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The Fortune 50 multinational tech company based in Round Rock, Texas, garnered record financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Revenue was up 12% to $24.5 billion. The company generated an operating income of $1.4 billion, a 96% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Dell reported annual revenue of $94.2 billion for its fiscal year 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy