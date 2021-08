Everything may have changed this year, as Khalid’s latest track reminds us, but one thing has remained the same: He still sounds as smooth as ever. On Wednesday, the singer dropped his new song and video “New Normal,” complete with some beautiful chords and futuristic imagery. He debuted the song live a few days ago at Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight launch. And just like the launch itself, the video feels incredibly forward-thinking, as Khalid discusses his world changing while drones make deliveries and other new tech lights up around him.