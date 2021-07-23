Six new National Junior Angus Board directors
Raising and showing cattle is a big component of the National Junior Angus Association (NJAA). However, the leadership skills developed through the NJAA are second to none. One area to grow as a leader in the NJAA is the through serving on the junior board of directors. During the closing ceremonies at the 2021 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) in Grand Island, Nebraska, as six members retired, six new board members were announced on Friday, July 16.ruralradio.com
