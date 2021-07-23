Six new National Junior Angus Board directors

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, welcomed its new Board of Directors (BOD) to its headquarters in Baltimore recently and to its Back River Facility as part of a two-day meeting. Bob Preston, chief executive officer, Synagro, and Joseph Hurt, senior operations manager, Back River Facility, Synagro, provided the BOD with a review of the facility's history; guided them through the facility's operations; and discussed plans to sustain the plant’s utilization in the future to meet the growing needs of the City of Baltimore and Baltimore County, Maryland.