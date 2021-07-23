Cancel
Otero County, CO

Superintendent Rick Lovato talks turf, pool at East Otero School District Board of Education meeting

La Junta Tribune-Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Otero School District R-1 hosted a special board of directors meeting on Wednesday at La Junta Intermediate School. Superintendent Rick Lovato talked about the turf replacement at La Junta High School's Tiger Stadium. The old turf was removed earlier this month with the hopes of completing the project by Aug. 1. However, a geology report indicated that there will be a delay in completion, which could be up to as much as 30 days.

