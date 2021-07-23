Cancel
Construction

Contest underway to guess gallons of paint on bridge project

By TOM LATEK Kentucky Today
Sentinel-Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are now being invited to submit their estimate on how many gallons of paint will be used to paint the finish coat on the Sherman Minton Bridge. Kokosing Construction Company Inc., the contractor team leading the major rehabilitation and painting project, is sponsoring the contest in preparation for construction. Phase one is expected to begin next month with truss painting and the first half of lower deck replacement work.

