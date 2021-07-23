Police: 17-year-old in custody following burglary at Chuck's Sheridan Auto in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody after police say he burglarized a business in Mount Pleasant. Police say late Thursday night, July 22, officers were called to a burglary alarm at Chuck's Sheridan Auto located on Capitol Avenue. While responding, police observed a witness running from the area and attempted to make contact with them. Police say the suspect fled northbound.www.cbs58.com
