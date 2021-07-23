Why I am no longer a Republican

After being registered as a Republican voter for 50+ years, I have switched my registration to Independent. I do not feel that I have left the Republican party, but that the Republican party has left me. In order to belong to the GOP in 2021 Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump, et al say that I must believe the Big Lie about voter fraud. I have worked as a poll worker for 25+ years first in Essex County and for the last 15 years in Sussex county and have never seen any fraud that affected the outcome of any election.