Baton Rouge achieves certification from organization that measures use of data in decision making
Baton Rouge has been recognized by a national organization certifies cities for meeting its "national standard of excellence" in using data and evidence when making decisions. What Works Cities, a Bloomberg Philanthropies-funded organization, awarded Baton Rouge with silver certification, adding the city-parish to a list of 40 cities nationwide that have achieved certification since the program launched in 2017.www.theadvocate.com
