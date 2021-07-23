With the temperature mimicking that of a tropical climate, it’s only natural to crave a sweet and satisfying treat to cool you down. We’re here to put a cherry on top with where to find the coolest flavors and sweetest presentations of ice cream around town. These are #InstaWorthy spots you’ll be sure to share with your followers. Read on to learn our picks for the best and most unique ice cream spots in Hoboken + Jersey City to get a break from the heat.