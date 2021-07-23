Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Unique Ice Cream Spots in Hoboken + Jersey City

By Katie Stilo
hobokengirl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the temperature mimicking that of a tropical climate, it’s only natural to crave a sweet and satisfying treat to cool you down. We’re here to put a cherry on top with where to find the coolest flavors and sweetest presentations of ice cream around town. These are #InstaWorthy spots you’ll be sure to share with your followers. Read on to learn our picks for the best and most unique ice cream spots in Hoboken + Jersey City to get a break from the heat.

www.hobokengirl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Hoboken, NJ
Food & Drinks
Hoboken, NJ
Restaurants
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Ices#Jersey#Food Drink#Italian#Dahlia S Ice Cream Spot#American#Asian#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy