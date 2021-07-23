Demystifying Standards Development and the Benefits of Involvement

As Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology matures, the proliferation and adoption of standards has steadily picked up pace. The process follows a similar pattern in the lifecycle of technologies: First, when technology development is in its early stages, standards are not seen as important, or may even be thought to stymie innovation; Then, during early commercialization, individual suppliers focus on creating and preserving their own proprietary technology to lock customers in; Finally, when technology is substantially matured, customers begin to desire integration and interoperability to migrate from one system to another or engage in best-of-breed procurement. At the same time, suppliers seek to broaden their customer base. Many see automation technology suppliers standing at this late-stage juncture now, and the result has been increasing engagement with standards organizations and initiatives.