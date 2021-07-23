Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County funnels funds into climate resiliency

By LYNDA HOPKINS
sonomacountygazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was a good day! I know you’ll be reading this a week or so later, but the joy of the unanimous vote in favor of funding fire services is still immediate for me. After years of advocating for fire services consolidations and funding, I’m thrilled to announce that on July 20th the Board of Supervisors (BOS) unanimously approved $7.9 million in funding for regional fire services plus additional steps to support and stabilize fire districts.

