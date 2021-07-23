Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stellantis signs 12 bln euro credit facility with 29 banks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Friday it had signed a 12 billion euro ($14 billion) revolving credit facility with a group of 29 banks, “available for use in general corporate purposes”.

The facility is made up of two tranches worth 6 billion euros each, with three- and five-year maturities, which can be both extended by one year, said the group, formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

The new facility replaces two existing ones from PSA and Fiat Chrysler, worth a total 9.25 billion euros, providing the group with an increase in its overall available liquidity and an extension of the facility’s duration, Stellantis said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolving Credit#Fiat Chrysler#Milan#Peugeot#Psa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 million ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday. Worries over the developer’s debt and the potential for systemic financial risk...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Juventus picks banks for up to 400 mln euro cash call

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Serie A soccer club Juventus said on Friday it has signed a pre-underwriting agreement with a group of Italian and international banks for a planned capital increase of up to 400 million euros ($475 million). Like other soccer clubs in Europe, Juventus have been hard hit by the fallout of the pandemic, which has prevented fans from attending matches and reduced marketing and merchandise opportunities. Turin-based Juventus said it selected Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mediobanca e UniCredit CIB as joint global coordinator of the offer, saying the banks agreed to enter an agreement to underwrite any unsold share.
StocksData Center Knowledge

Iliad Soars 62% After Buyout Offer From Billionaire Niel

Thomas Pfeiffer (Bloomberg) -- French billionaire Xavier Niel is joining rival Patrick Drahi in taking his phone company private after customer losses and heavy spending sent its shares into a steady decline. Iliad SA shares jumped as much as 62% to Niel’s offer price of 182 euros. The deal values...
Cupertino, CAtheregistrysf.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Secured Credit Facility up to $200MM for Cupertino Acquisition

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 — Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust, Inc. (CFIT), an institutionally managed NAV REIT, announced that its wholly owned operating partnership secured a new $100 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature up to $200 million. The credit line will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund new portfolio investments.
WorldUS News and World Report

Bank of England to End Euro Liquidity Facility

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would end a facility that allowed British-based financial institutions to access funds in euros, due to improved market conditions which had removed the need for the programme. The Liquidity Facility in Euros (LiFE) - which started in March...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

National Australia Bank to launch $1.9 bln share buyback

July 30 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd will return as much as A$2.50 billion ($1.85 billion) to shareholders by buying back its stock in August, the country’s third-largest lender said on Friday. Australia’s “big four” banks are expected to return as much as A$26 billion in cash over the...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn confirms H1 loss of 1.4 bln euros

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday reported a first-half loss of 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion), confirming figures reported by Reuters on Wednesday that showed its long-distance passenger services deep in the red. Still, passenger and freight trends have improved since April as the...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse’s Archegos inquiry rips bank’s due diligence

(July 28): Credit Suisse Group AG failed to properly monitor tens of billions of dollars of exposure that piled up while handling trades for Archegos Capital Management that generated relatively little revenue, according to people briefed on the findings of the bank’s internal inquiry. The report into how the bank...
EconomyCoinDesk

Bank of Estonia Finds ‘Unlimited’ Potential in Digital Euro Test

Estonia’s central bank made bold claims about the scalability of a blockchain-based digital euro following an experiment conducted with some fellow euro-area central banks. Eesti Pank found that the "novel blockchain-based solution could in theory support almost unlimited numbers of payments being processed at the same time," an announcement Monday said.
Personal FinanceWNCY

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BNP Paribas to buy Floa bank from Casino and Credit Mutuel

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino and Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale on Tuesday said they have agreed the sale of web and mobile payment solutions provider FLOA to BNP Paribas for 258 million euros ($305.2 million). Casino has been selling assets to reduce its debt and that of...
Markets104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse investment bank set for Archegos aftershocks

ZURICH (Reuters) – When Credit Suisse reports earnings on Thursday, investors will get an insight into how aftershocks from the Archegos and Greensill scandals are being felt across its investment bank just as its rivals are flourishing. Credit Suisse’s flagship wealth business is expected to ride the wave of frothy...
Economypennbizreport.com

U.S. Steel adds sustainability performance targets to credit facilities

United States Steel Corporation announced Monday that it would be making changes to two asset-based credit facilities that would reward performance for meeting sustainability targets. When the company joined the global not-for-profit organization, ResponsibleSteel, in April, it became the first North American steelmaker to gain membership. The organization provides a...
Personal FinanceInternational Business Times

Swiss Bank Spying Scandal: Credit Suisse Settles With UBS Banker

Multinational bank Credit Suisse announced Sunday that it reached a settlement with a former banker over spying allegations. The allegations had prompted the bank's CEO to resign in February 2020. Financial terms about the settlement were not released and a spokesperson for the banker said they have no comment. The...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
TheStreet

TILT Holdings Enters Into New $10 Million Revolving Credit Facility

PHOENIX, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that its subsidiary, Jupiter Research, LLC (" Jupiter"), has entered into a new two-year, $10 million asset-based revolving credit facility with Entrepreneur Growth Capital, LLC.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bailed-out Italian bank Carige needs another 400 million euros

MILAN (Reuters) -Bailed-out Italian lender Banca Carige said on Thursday it needed a further 400 million euros ($473 million) in capital and there was no certainty of striking a merger deal it views as key to its eventual revival. Genoa-based Carige was placed under special administration by the European Central...

Comments / 0

Community Policy